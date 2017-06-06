|
acko
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006 1:55 pm
Posts: 1828
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
I agree with Vasty, Max's as good pace and a good passing game why not try him at s/o or even centre if we had more injurires, Plus how old is Max's he can only keep on improving just like Reece as done, Clubs too quickly offload they young players for a quick fix unlike Wigan who seem to play there players all over the place and credit to email
Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:47 pm
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1590
A good example of fullback going to stand off is Darren Lockyer. World class in both positions. Max is plenty young enough to master the full back position and like others I reckon he also has the ability to make a good stand off.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:53 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 543
Max always seems to be involved in try moves and I can see what Vastman means.
I would have thought it would be reasonably easy to give him a start there as long as there was cover in the team to re-shuffle if it it backfired!
Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:54 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3085
The main factor about this topic is that Max had a great game on Sunday
Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:26 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 543
Big lads mate wrote:
The main factor about this topic is that Max had a great game on Sunday
Yes he did. We have great talent at the club and it's all coming together as we've been hoping it would for years!
Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:51 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25837
Location: Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
The main factor about this topic is that Max had a great game on Sunday
Yes he did but oddly not in his usual way. His tackling and general play were pretty good, yet under the high ball which is normally his trump card he and lets be honest had a poor one - i think he was frustrated with himself, I put it down to being a bit ring rusty.
However what did stand out was his willingness to create and back himself, an absolute must in a top player. He totally created MCB last try, both with a great running line and break, a great pass to Batchelor and then a booming pass to the wing straight from the Tim Smith handbook. Despite what Poptart tries to make out that was way beyond standard fullback play. He also supplied at least one other try scoring pass from memory, ant S/O would be happy with that.
I've been watching this game for 40 years and I can spot a player with a RL brain a mile away and he has one - I personally think he's in the wrong position - doesn't mean he cant be a good FB just think his personal skill set is better suited elsewhere.
Not sure if he has a kicking game but i suspect he does.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:42 pm
musson
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 487
Countless Aussie stand offs start at fb
The ones that really excel tend to move on to stand off in there mid 20s
I'm happy with max developing as a full back
If in many years times after milky has retired as a trin player I'd love to see max develope in to a stand off
Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:16 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3085
vastman wrote:
Yes he did but oddly not in his usual way. His tackling and general play were pretty good, yet under the high ball which is normally his trump card he and lets be honest had a poor one - i think he was frustrated with himself, I put it down to being a bit ring rusty.
However what did stand out was his willingness to create and back himself, an absolute must in a top player. He totally created MCB last try, both with a great running line and break, a great pass to Batchelor and then a booming pass to the wing straight from the Tim Smith handbook. Despite what Poptart tries to make out that was way beyond standard fullback play. He also supplied at least one other try scoring pass from memory, ant S/O would be happy with that.
I've been watching this game for 40 years and I can spot a player with a RL brain a mile away and he has one - I personally think he's in the wrong position - doesn't mean he cant be a good FB just think his personal skill set is better suited elsewhere.
Not sure if he has a kicking game but i suspect he does.
He only dropped one ball, which most top FBs do every weekend. His distribution was excellent all game, setting up 3 of the tries. I find it hard to understand any criticism of his overall game on Sunday to be fair, but that's just my opinion but everyone is entitled to theirs
Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:05 pm
Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 164
Big lads mate wrote:
He only dropped one ball, which most top FBs do every weekend. His distribution was excellent all game, setting up 3 of the tries. I find it hard to understand any criticism of his overall game on Sunday to be fair, but that's just my opinion but everyone is entitled to theirs
Just watched the whole game and.... (cough) (choke) ... vastman is right ( poo that hurt!) there were several times that Max misjudged the kicking game of Salford... that said... otherwise he had a super game... very creative... unpredictable in his running lines... tough on Chessie as he has some genuine competition for several places ... not least Keegan Hirst laying down a marker ... thought he and Huby were our best performers in the prop area on Sunday!
