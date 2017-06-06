vastman wrote:

Yes he did but oddly not in his usual way. His tackling and general play were pretty good, yet under the high ball which is normally his trump card he and lets be honest had a poor one - i think he was frustrated with himself, I put it down to being a bit ring rusty.



However what did stand out was his willingness to create and back himself, an absolute must in a top player. He totally created MCB last try, both with a great running line and break, a great pass to Batchelor and then a booming pass to the wing straight from the Tim Smith handbook. Despite what Poptart tries to make out that was way beyond standard fullback play. He also supplied at least one other try scoring pass from memory, ant S/O would be happy with that.



I've been watching this game for 40 years and I can spot a player with a RL brain a mile away and he has one - I personally think he's in the wrong position - doesn't mean he cant be a good FB just think his personal skill set is better suited elsewhere.



Not sure if he has a kicking game but i suspect he does.