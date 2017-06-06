First of all he had a good game no real issues, a bit rusty but nothing more.



I'm not one for playing players out of position - however I'm totally against the ide that your junior position has to be your position for life.



That said I honestly think Jowitts passing ability and his vision are wasted a bit at FB. To me he plays more like an old fashioned S/O. His ability to pick out a player and deliver a perfect pass is and has always been outstanding.



For me if we have another pivot injury I think I'd rather give Max a go in the halves and leave Grix at FB.



However more sensibly I'd certainly like to see him get a run out in the close season friendlies - see how he goes.



I also say this because young Luke Holey looks a certainty as a FB within the next season or so. Would be nice to give a homegrown player like Jowitt some options.