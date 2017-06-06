WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jowitt wrong position?

Jowitt wrong position?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:17 pm
vastman User avatar
First of all he had a good game no real issues, a bit rusty but nothing more.

I'm not one for playing players out of position - however I'm totally against the ide that your junior position has to be your position for life.

That said I honestly think Jowitts passing ability and his vision are wasted a bit at FB. To me he plays more like an old fashioned S/O. His ability to pick out a player and deliver a perfect pass is and has always been outstanding.

For me if we have another pivot injury I think I'd rather give Max a go in the halves and leave Grix at FB.

However more sensibly I'd certainly like to see him get a run out in the close season friendlies - see how he goes.

I also say this because young Luke Holey looks a certainty as a FB within the next season or so. Would be nice to give a homegrown player like Jowitt some options.
Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:45 pm
Have to agree Vasty. Many aspects of his game suggest stand off.

Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:56 pm
PopTart User avatar
I'm not against it but I don't see it.
The difficulty is finding out without throwing him in to a super league game. That would be wrong to me. Needs to be a lot of time spent in training.

Saying that you'd think Chester would know if it as an option.
Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:02 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
PopTart wrote:
I'm not against it but I don't see it.
The difficulty is finding out without throwing him in to a super league game. That would be wrong to me. Needs to be a lot of time spent in training.

Saying that you'd think Chester would know if it as an option.


I'm not so sure.
Most attacking full backs are heavily involved in making the extra man/ providing the link on any plays to get the ball wide and therefore they tend to be familiar with the set up and the calls.
Max went very well on Sunday and he may be able to cover SO but, IMO, it would be more likely that we would move Grix into SO and put Jowitt at FB

Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:08 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
seen him play stand off quite a few times n the past and he went OK.
I agree its something to consider as an option maybe in a season or so.

Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:18 pm
bren2k User avatar
He does chuck an impressive pinpoint pass - but so do lots of FB's these days; it's de rigeur for the FB to join the line in attack and work as an extra pivot - so it's a good part of his skillset for his current position, if not necessarily an indicator that he would go better in a different one.

He's still got some work to do on high balls though - had a great game on Sunday, but fluffed a couple of those, and never quite looks convincing when he goes up for them.

Re: Jowitt wrong position?

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:25 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
bren2k wrote:
He's still got some work to do on high balls though - had a great game on Sunday, but fluffed a couple of those, and never quite looks convincing when he goes up for them.


I thought last season he was pretty faultless under the high ball. It was one area that worried me regarding Grix replacing him. I put the couple he miss judged on Saturday down to lack of big match practice.
