Toulouse v Rochdale. Toulouse by 24.

Bradford v Fev. Bradford by 4.

London v Dews.London by 24

Oldham v Hull KR.Rovers by 14.

Sheff v Fax. Fax by 8.

Swinton v Batley . Swinton by 6.



Bonus. 3210.As Ted Rogers used to say.