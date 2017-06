Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets........Toulouse by 30

Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers..............Fev by 16

London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams..................London by 26

Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR............................Rovers by 22

Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax..................................Sheffield by 8

Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs.......................Swinton by 10



Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? 3145