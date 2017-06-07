WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:15 pm
BiltonRobin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 253
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets........Toulouse by 38
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers..............Fev by 22
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams..................London by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR............................Rovers by 20
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax..................................Sheffield by 10
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs.......................Swinton by 6

Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? 3085
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dream
Kill the King 1978

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 2:22 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3183
Location: Bradford
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets Toulouse by 40
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers Featherstone by 16
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams London by 34
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR Hull KR by 30
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax Sheffield by 8
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs Swinton by 6

Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? 3,712

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:21 am
tackler thommo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 339
Location: South of Ilkley
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets Toulouse by 26
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers Fev by 20
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams London by 30
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR Hull by 16
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax Sheffield by 6
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs Batley by 2

Bonus: 3050
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:36 am
BD20Cougar Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 51
Location: Keighley
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets.. Toulouse by 20
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers..Rovers by 32
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams..Broncos by 25
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR..Hull KR by 19
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax..fax by 2
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs..Swinton by 12

Bonus:3150

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:17 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15075
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets - Toulouse by 30
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 18
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams - London by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR - Hull by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax - Sheffield by 18
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs - Batley by 10

Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? 102,569
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:45 pm
zapperbull User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 873
Location: Silsden
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets = Toulouse by 18
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers = Fev by 28
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams = London by 10
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR = KR by 22
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax = Eagles by 6
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs = Batley by 10

Bonus 3200
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:16 pm
Bulls4 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 341
Location: 7th
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets - Toulouse by 44
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 20
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams - London by 22
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR - Hull by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax - Sheffield by 10
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs - swinton by 12

Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? 3,300

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:33 pm
jackmac452 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Jan 16, 2013 8:17 pm
Posts: 238
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets.....Toulouse by 18
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers..........Fev by 6
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams..............London by 16
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR.....................HKR by 22
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax...........................Sheffield by 10
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs..................Draw

Bonus....3180
"I am Me, I am Free" "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win."
-Mahatma Gandhi...."Its not who Votes that count, It's who counts the Votes"
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM