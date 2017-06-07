Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets........Toulouse by 38
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers..............Fev by 22
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams..................London by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR............................Rovers by 20
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax..................................Sheffield by 10
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs.......................Swinton by 6
Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? 3085
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers..............Fev by 22
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams..................London by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR............................Rovers by 20
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax..................................Sheffield by 10
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs.......................Swinton by 6
Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? 3085