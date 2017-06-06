Bonus

(HT for RickyF1 for kinda suggesting this)

Are we still interested in this season after last week's result? Perhaps this is the only aspect of this season that we're still bothered aboutAnyway, here goes with this weeks games. Remember that Toulouse play on Saturday, so everything in by 5.00 pm on Saturday please.Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale HornetsBradford Bulls vs Featherstone RoversLondon Broncos vs Dewsbury RamsOldham Roughyeds vs Hull KRSheffield Eagles vs HalifaxSwinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday?Everyone within 200 people either way gets 5 bonus points