2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:33 am
Are we still interested in this season after last week's result? Perhaps this is the only aspect of this season that we're still bothered about :lol:

Anyway, here goes with this weeks games. Remember that Toulouse play on Saturday, so everything in by 5.00 pm on Saturday please.

Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs

Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? (HT for RickyF1 for kinda suggesting this) Everyone within 200 people either way gets 5 bonus points

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:36 am
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets = Toulouse by 32
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers = Fev by 14
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams = London by 26
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR = KR by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax = Fax by 1
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs = Swinton by 10

Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? 3,522

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:45 am
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets - Toulouse by 18
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 18
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams - London by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR - Hull by 12
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax - Sheffield by 8
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs - Batley by 2

Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? 2800
Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 17

Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:59 am
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets - Toulouse by 10
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers - Featherstone by 38
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams - London by 30
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR - Hull by 24
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax - Halifax by 8
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs - Swinton by 14

Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? 3108

