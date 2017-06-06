Are we still interested in this season after last week's result? Perhaps this is the only aspect of this season that we're still bothered about
Anyway, here goes with this weeks games. Remember that Toulouse play on Saturday, so everything in by 5.00 pm on Saturday please.
Toulouse Olympique vs Rochdale Hornets
Bradford Bulls vs Featherstone Rovers
London Broncos vs Dewsbury Rams
Oldham Roughyeds vs Hull KR
Sheffield Eagles vs Halifax
Swinton Lions vs Batley Bulldogs
Bonus: What will be the announced attendance at Odsal on Sunday? (HT for RickyF1 for kinda suggesting this) Everyone within 200 people either way gets 5 bonus points
