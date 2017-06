I think it is a confidence thing, you where winning games earlier in the season with a similar side, it happened to my side Hull , 3 terrible results, in which if he had some confidence we would have won two of them, you just need that win (anyway possible) to kick start your season and with a few players back I think it will come soon probably next week in the cup.



I still wouldn't fancy playing you in a one off cup or play off game.