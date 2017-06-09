WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan 19 for Leigh

Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:14 pm
exiled Warrior wrote:
as long as he can kick goals :-)

Cameron Smith / Jonathon Thurston it is then, sort the flights out
Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:50 pm
ksm1701 wrote:
I think the signing of Segeyaro had a lot more to do with Leeds' end of season revival last year than getting injured players back.


Agreed, but getting the experienced players back must have helped?

Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:45 pm
ksm1701 wrote:
I think the signing of Segeyaro had a lot more to do with Leeds' end of season revival last year than getting injured players back.


Nothing to do with them playing teams like Featherstone? Also they didn't improve until it was confirmed they couldn't make the top 8, pressure was off then.
