Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9457
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Jack Kerley wrote:
The reason that Wane has been banging on about the injury crisis is that Wigan have been going through a huge injury crisis. Is that not obvious?
You number 4 missing players above, which compared to Wigan, and to be fair, other clubs as well, is nothing like a crisis.
However, the problems do run deeper than that. Even the team that Wigan put out tonight should have had way too much for very limited Leigh team, yet they were well beaten.
Congratulations.
Not doubting Wigan's injury crisis - it reminds me of Leeds last season. And they came good at the end of the season, when they got the bodies back on the pitch.
Leigh were actually missing first choice three quarters Higson, Crooks & Tonga, and their deputies Clare, Fleming and Naughton. Hence a three quarter line of a wing, a fullback, a second row and a stand off. (that's where Hampshire has been playing, with some success lately) Add to that first choice forwards, Hock, Higham, and Vea, and that is a crisis, when you only have a small squad to select from.
Good luck for the rest of the season.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:57 am
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5190
We shouldn't be losing when scoring 6 tries, again. Our forwards in particular look completely knackered. No excuse for some of those soft barge- over tries we conceded. Still, put Faz and Lockers back in and we'd win that game, I reckon.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:31 am
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 914
Geoff wrote:
We shouldn't be losing when scoring 6 tries, again. Our forwards in particular look completely knackered. No excuse for some of those soft barge- over tries we conceded. Still, put Faz and Lockers back in and we'd win that game, I reckon.
I agree but I thought FPN and Navarette were both very good when they were on the pitch. Joel worked his nuts off again but the goal line defence was shocking, as was our defence of kick returns. That's an organisation issue which doesn't happen when Lockers plays. I shudder to think what we'll do when he hangs his boots up!
Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:50 am
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5190
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I agree but I thought FPN and Navarette were both very good when they were on the pitch. Joel worked his nuts off again but the goal line defence was shocking, as was our defence of kick returns. That's an organisation issue which doesn't happen when Lockers plays. I shudder to think what we'll do when he hangs his boots up!
Yeah, that worries me too. On the plus side, I thought Gildart was impressive, especially on his first game back after such a bad injury. That alone shows how much we're missing senior players like him, Faz, Bateman, Lockers. It lookes to me as if a lot of the players were carrying bad knocks, and wouldn't have played if we'd had any good alternatives. I'm determined to stay positive (without being a happy clapper)!
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:26 am
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5368
Gildart is just class, a game-winner. I wouldn't call him a senior player at 20 years old though!
Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:19 pm
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2377
Wigg'n wrote:
Gildart is just class, a game-winner. I wouldn't call him a senior player at 20 years old though!
Yes, we just got a few glimpses of the difference a proper centre makes.
Unfortunately, we have many more problems than that.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:26 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15930
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Listen, Wane summed it up post match, he knows what you have in the locker and you will come good - but Wembley seems your best bet imo.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:55 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 790
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
Alan wrote:
Not doubting Wigan's injury crisis - it reminds me of Leeds last season. And they came good at the end of the season, when they got the bodies back on the pitch.
Leigh were actually missing first choice three quarters Higson, Crooks & Tonga, and their deputies Clare, Fleming and Naughton. Hence a three quarter line of a wing, a fullback, a second row and a stand off. (that's where Hampshire has been playing, with some success lately) Add to that first choice forwards, Hock, Higham, and Vea, and that is a crisis, when you only have a small squad to select from.
Good luck for the rest of the season.
I think the signing of Segeyaro had a lot more to do with Leeds' end of season revival last year than getting injured players back.
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'
Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:48 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5368
So we just need to sign an Origin level player from the NRL?
