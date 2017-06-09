Jack Kerley wrote: The reason that Wane has been banging on about the injury crisis is that Wigan have been going through a huge injury crisis. Is that not obvious?



You number 4 missing players above , which compared to Wigan, and to be fair, other clubs as well, is nothing like a crisis.



However, the problems do run deeper than that. Even the team that Wigan put out tonight should have had way too much for very limited Leigh team, yet they were well beaten.



Congratulations.

Not doubting Wigan's injury crisis - it reminds me of Leeds last season. And they came good at the end of the season, when they got the bodies back on the pitch.Leigh were actually missing first choice three quarters Higson, Crooks & Tonga, and their deputies Clare, Fleming and Naughton. Hence a three quarter line of a wing, a fullback, a second row and a stand off. (that's where Hampshire has been playing, with some success lately) Add to that first choice forwards, Hock, Higham, and Vea, and that is a crisis, when you only have a small squad to select from.Good luck for the rest of the season.