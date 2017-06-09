WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:28 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9456
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Jack Kerley wrote:
The reason that Wane has been banging on about the injury crisis is that Wigan have been going through a huge injury crisis. Is that not obvious?

You number 4 missing players above, which compared to Wigan, and to be fair, other clubs as well, is nothing like a crisis.

However, the problems do run deeper than that. Even the team that Wigan put out tonight should have had way too much for very limited Leigh team, yet they were well beaten.

Congratulations.


Not doubting Wigan's injury crisis - it reminds me of Leeds last season. And they came good at the end of the season, when they got the bodies back on the pitch.

Leigh were actually missing first choice three quarters Higson, Crooks & Tonga, and their deputies Clare, Fleming and Naughton. Hence a three quarter line of a wing, a fullback, a second row and a stand off. (that's where Hampshire has been playing, with some success lately) Add to that first choice forwards, Hock, Higham, and Vea, and that is a crisis, when you only have a small squad to select from.

Good luck for the rest of the season.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 7:57 am
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5190
We shouldn't be losing when scoring 6 tries, again. Our forwards in particular look completely knackered. No excuse for some of those soft barge- over tries we conceded. Still, put Faz and Lockers back in and we'd win that game, I reckon.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:31 am
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 914
Geoff wrote:
We shouldn't be losing when scoring 6 tries, again. Our forwards in particular look completely knackered. No excuse for some of those soft barge- over tries we conceded. Still, put Faz and Lockers back in and we'd win that game, I reckon.


I agree but I thought FPN and Navarette were both very good when they were on the pitch. Joel worked his nuts off again but the goal line defence was shocking, as was our defence of kick returns. That's an organisation issue which doesn't happen when Lockers plays. I shudder to think what we'll do when he hangs his boots up!

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 8:50 am
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5190
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I agree but I thought FPN and Navarette were both very good when they were on the pitch. Joel worked his nuts off again but the goal line defence was shocking, as was our defence of kick returns. That's an organisation issue which doesn't happen when Lockers plays. I shudder to think what we'll do when he hangs his boots up!


Yeah, that worries me too. On the plus side, I thought Gildart was impressive, especially on his first game back after such a bad injury. That alone shows how much we're missing senior players like him, Faz, Bateman, Lockers. It lookes to me as if a lot of the players were carrying bad knocks, and wouldn't have played if we'd had any good alternatives. I'm determined to stay positive (without being a happy clapper)!
