apollosghost wrote: Can't recall us defending our line once, sad state of affairs against an injury ridden team at the foot of the table.

We are currently by a country mile the worst team in the league.

You are not *worst team in league* !I kept saying to the lads around me in the North Stand, it's too early, they (Wigan) can score 3 try's in 3 minutes !Widnes are beyond doubt the worst team & are most likely to lose their place to K.R.What defines tonight was the endeavour & spirit of the Leigh team, once we got on top early & the fans got on top you had a mountain to climb to get on level terms.Tierney got battered in the tackle several times & I knew then that eventually he would not want to return the ball. Tea Towel & F P Nutella were second best.FWIW, I believe you will NOT finish on bottom 8, Leigh, Widnes, Catalans & Giants will, but I also believe Giants & Widnes will come worse off.I don't get Shaun Whine's constant referencing of your injury crisis, there were still current Internationals on that pitch & plenty of talent on display, plus you have a far bigger squad than Leigh. At times Leigh have had 8 out through injury/suspension, this from a squad of 28.Shaun needs to stop playing the injury card & look for solutions, I think I have heard NJ mention injuries once throughout the entire season & we have been without our Captain, a specialist centre, our fastest wing (since pre season) & our F.B (pre season) for much of this campaign.Wigan, Top 6 come the juicy end, Leigh bottom 8, but we will see you again next year.