|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 745
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
|
Can't recall us defending our line once, sad state of affairs against an injury ridden team at the foot of the table.
We are currently by a country mile the worst team in the league.
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:43 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 274
|
Jack Kerley wrote:
That doesn't change the fact that they do need moving out.
The fact that they have been identified as players worthy of extended contracts is another sad indictment of the current leadership of our club.
Think your going ott over TT after a couple of poor games,he's been our best prop this season and when he extended his deal everyone on here seemed happy.
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:45 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20927
Location: WIGAN
|
Just got back and it's tough to know where to start really. There's more issues then you can really put in to words and it's pointlesspicking out individuals because it's simply not been good enough as a collective unit since that Saints defeat.
One point I will make about an individual tonight was why Tierney was selected? He was clearly injured going in to the game and was hobbling all night. We have a young fullback in Fell in the 19 who should surely have been given an opportunity or Forsyth could've started with somebody else at fullback.
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:56 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2008 11:15 am
Posts: 515
|
CobraCraig wrote:
Think your going ott over TT after a couple of poor games,he's been our best prop this season and when he extended his deal everyone on here seemed happy.
Being the best prop in Wigan's team this season is hardly a fantastic reference though, is it?
TT more often than not runs too far sideways to be a consistently effective metre maker.
The only one hitting the line with consistent venom is Sutton, and to be fair he is probably 7 or 8 years from hitting his prime.
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:16 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1566
|
apollosghost wrote:
Can't recall us defending our line once, sad state of affairs against an injury ridden team at the foot of the table.
We are currently by a country mile the worst team in the league.
You are not *worst team in league* !
I kept saying to the lads around me in the North Stand, it's too early, they (Wigan) can score 3 try's in 3 minutes !
Widnes are beyond doubt the worst team & are most likely to lose their place to K.R.
What defines tonight was the endeavour & spirit of the Leigh team, once we got on top early & the fans got on top you had a mountain to climb to get on level terms.
Tierney got battered in the tackle several times & I knew then that eventually he would not want to return the ball. Tea Towel & F P Nutella were second best.
FWIW, I believe you will NOT finish on bottom 8, Leigh, Widnes, Catalans & Giants will, but I also believe Giants & Widnes will come worse off.
I don't get Shaun Whine's constant referencing of your injury crisis, there were still current Internationals on that pitch & plenty of talent on display, plus you have a far bigger squad than Leigh. At times Leigh have had 8 out through injury/suspension, this from a squad of 28.
Shaun needs to stop playing the injury card & look for solutions, I think I have heard NJ mention injuries once throughout the entire season & we have been without our Captain, a specialist centre, our fastest wing (since pre season) & our F.B (pre season) for much of this campaign.
Wigan, Top 6 come the juicy end, Leigh bottom 8, but we will see you again next year.
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2008 11:15 am
Posts: 515
|
Ste100Centurions wrote:
You are not *worst team in league* !
I kept saying to the lads around me in the North Stand, it's too early, they (Wigan) can score 3 try's in 3 minutes !
Widnes are beyond doubt the worst team & are most likely to lose their place to K.R.
What defines tonight was the endeavour & spirit of the Leigh team, once we got on top early & the fans got on top you had a mountain to climb to get on level terms.
Tierney got battered in the tackle several times & I knew then that eventually he would not want to return the ball. Tea Towel & F P Nutella were second best.
FWIW, I believe you will NOT finish on bottom 8, Leigh, Widnes, Catalans & Giants will, but I also believe Giants & Widnes will come worse off.
I don't get Shaun Whine's constant referencing of your injury crisis, there were still current Internationals on that pitch & plenty of talent on display, plus you have a far bigger squad than Leigh. At times Leigh have had 8 out through injury/suspension, this from a squad of 28.
Shaun needs to stop playing the injury card & look for solutions, I think I have heard NJ mention injuries once throughout the entire season & we have been without our Captain, a specialist centre, our fastest wing (since pre season) & our F.B (pre season) for much of this campaign.
Wigan, Top 6 come the juicy end, Leigh bottom 8, but we will see you again next year.
The reason that Wane has been banging on about the injury crisis is that Wigan have been going through a huge injury crisis. Is that not obvious?
You number 4 missing players above, which compared to Wigan, and to be fair, other clubs as well, is nothing like a crisis.
However, the problems do run deeper than that. Even the team that Wigan put out tonight should have had way too much for very limited Leigh team, yet they were well beaten.
Congratulations.
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:41 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2533
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
|
He clearly states that Leigh have only 20 players in the whole of the club to pick from. Wigan have upwards of 40 in the club to choose from (albeit a lot are not ready for SL). Every club has injuries at this time of the season. No excuse.
|
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:57 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2008 11:15 am
Posts: 515
|
THECherry&Whites wrote:
He clearly states that Leigh have only 20 players in the whole of the club to pick from. Wigan have upwards of 40 in the club to choose from (albeit a lot are not ready for SL). Every club has injuries at this time of the season. No excuse.
So by definition they are not in the middle of an injury crisis.
According to Leigh's coach on the TV earlier, they were down to 18 players for tonight's game. If that is the case, and to be honest I trust his facts more than yours and the previous posters, how can they only have 20 players in total?
Regardless of the relative injury situations at the two clubs, Wigan should have had enough to win, and didn't.
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1260
Location: Oldham.
|
My plan this year, as opposed to last year is comment at the end of the season. I and many others waxed lyrical about Wane going etc. After winning it last year and then winning the WCC, Wane has more than earned some leniency when it comes to time. Yes I'm vexed off, yes I'm angry and think displays recently have been pathetic. However I reserve full judgement until October.
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:13 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2376
|
ChrisA wrote:
My plan this year, as opposed to last year is comment at the end of the season. I and many others waxed lyrical about Wane going etc. After winning it last year and then winning the WCC, Wane has more than earned some leniency when it comes to time. Yes I'm vexed off, yes I'm angry and think displays recently have been pathetic. However I reserve full judgement until October.
Probably the wisest reaction, if not the most controversial!
Oh, on Marshall's kicking: sorry, my bad.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bad Leg Strikes, BrisbaneRhino, CM Punk, coco the fullback, dodger666, FearTheVee, Google [Bot], Jack Kerley, moto748, Rogues Gallery, Snowy, Ziggy Stardust and 153 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|