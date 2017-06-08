|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 745
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
|
Can't recall us defending our line once, sad state of affairs against an injury ridden team at the foot of the table.
We are currently by a country mile the worst team in the league.
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:43 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 274
|
Jack Kerley wrote:
That doesn't change the fact that they do need moving out.
The fact that they have been identified as players worthy of extended contracts is another sad indictment of the current leadership of our club.
Think your going ott over TT after a couple of poor games,he's been our best prop this season and when he extended his deal everyone on here seemed happy.
|
|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:45 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20927
Location: WIGAN
|
Just got back and it's tough to know where to start really. There's more issues then you can really put in to words and it's pointlesspicking out individuals because it's simply not been good enough as a collective unit since that Saints defeat.
One point I will make about an individual tonight was why Tierney was selected? He was clearly injured going in to the game and was hobbling all night. We have a young fullback in Fell in the 19 who should surely have been given an opportunity or Forsyth could've started with somebody else at fullback.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Allez, anijay, AntonyGiant, apollosghost, Bad Leg Strikes, billiethunder, Bombed Out, Brendinio, brettoncat, Brick with eyes, Brummy Leyther, Bullsmad, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, chunkyhugo, CobraCraig, Darwen Warrior, Dave K., dboy, dickyflourbag, Dug Out, Froggy, GeoffRoebuck, ging, goodways sore chops, Google Adsense [Bot], hatty, Itchy Arsenal, Jack Kerley, jus@casvegas, Leeds Thirteen, Listerofsmeg, Logger, MadDogg, Mash Butty, MattyB, MR FRISK, Mr Partridge, NickyKiss, Nnibly_Warrior, P-J, Pieman, Robbo, runningman29, Saint Simon, secondstanza, smokinjoe, Ste100Centurions, suffolk rhinos, tedglen, TF and the wire, The Whiffy Kipper, the wrestler, Towns88, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, warrior1872, wiggywigwig, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 736 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|