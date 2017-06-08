Just got back and it's tough to know where to start really. There's more issues then you can really put in to words and it's pointlesspicking out individuals because it's simply not been good enough as a collective unit since that Saints defeat.



One point I will make about an individual tonight was why Tierney was selected? He was clearly injured going in to the game and was hobbling all night. We have a young fullback in Fell in the 19 who should surely have been given an opportunity or Forsyth could've started with somebody else at fullback.