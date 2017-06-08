|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5364
Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:55 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5364
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:00 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2008 11:15 am
Posts: 512
Our best two forwards were Sutton and Navarette. FPN, TT, and particularly Joel Tomkins, who looks completely shot, need moving out in the off-season.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:04 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17888
Jack Kerley wrote:
Our best two forwards were Sutton and Navarette. FPN, TT, and particularly Joel Tomkins, who looks completely shot, need moving out in the off-season.
Errr......well two of them have just extended their contracts.
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA
WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:06 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 274
Jack Kerley wrote:
Our best two forwards were Sutton and Navarette. FPN, TT, and particularly Joel Tomkins, who looks completely shot, need moving out in the off-season.
Navarette had a shocker tonight and TT has been our best forward this year
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:18 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2008 11:15 am
Posts: 512
CobraCraig wrote:
Navarette had a shocker tonight and TT has been our best forward this year
Sorry, but you were watching a different game to me.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:19 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2008 11:15 am
Posts: 512
MattyB wrote:
Errr......well two of them have just extended their contracts.
So that makes them good enough?
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:24 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17888
Jack Kerley wrote:
So that makes them good enough?
No. You said they need moving out. I'm saying that it ain't going to happen.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:25 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 274
Jack Kerley wrote:
Sorry, but you were watching a different game to me.
He ran it in well but made plenty of errors at costly moments.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:37 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 28, 2008 11:15 am
Posts: 512
MattyB wrote:
No. You said they need moving out. I'm saying that it ain't going to happen.
That doesn't change the fact that they do need moving out.
The fact that they have been identified as players worthy of extended contracts is another sad indictment of the current leadership of our club.
