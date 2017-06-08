|
Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:55 pm
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:00 pm
Our best two forwards were Sutton and Navarette. FPN, TT, and particularly Joel Tomkins, who looks completely shot, need moving out in the off-season.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:04 pm
Jack Kerley wrote:
Our best two forwards were Sutton and Navarette. FPN, TT, and particularly Joel Tomkins, who looks completely shot, need moving out in the off-season.
Errr......well two of them have just extended their contracts.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:06 pm
Jack Kerley wrote:
Our best two forwards were Sutton and Navarette. FPN, TT, and particularly Joel Tomkins, who looks completely shot, need moving out in the off-season.
Navarette had a shocker tonight and TT has been our best forward this year
