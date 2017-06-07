WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan 19 for Leigh

Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:48 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5349
Williams looks knackered/injured to me. He goes down on his hands and knees after we score a try.

Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:07 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 986
Location: God's little acre
NickyKiss wrote:
I just don't understand why Williams isn't kicking full stop. His technique looks ok and he isn't going to get better by getting taken off kicking duty after one miss.

Whoever is to kick for the rest of this year needs to be decided and they need to roll with it imo. If things got horrendously bad after 5 or 6 games then maybe have a rethink but we can't afford to keep swapping it about numerous times mid match.

Couldn't agree more.
Williams is practically guaranteed a place therefore, ideally I'd like to think he could become the regular kicker longer term. If he has a low success rate short term so be it as long as there is some genuine improvement in his technique over a period.

Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:09 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5183
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Couldn't agree more.
Williams is practically guaranteed a place therefore, ideally I'd like to think he could become the regular kicker longer term. If he has a low success rate short term so be it as long as there is some genuine improvement in his technique over a period.


Agreed, but we also need to be coaching 2 or 3 others to cover for injuries.

Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 8:43 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20926
Location: WIGAN
Geoff wrote:
Agreed, but we also need to be coaching 2 or 3 others to cover for injuries.


If I were a player in the squad who's touch and go for a place in the starting 13 or even the 17, I would be putting hour after hour in to practicing goalkicking in the hope that it would help nail a spot.

I'm thinking guys like Escare, Powell, Marshall etc. If everyone is fit at the start of 2018 then those three may not be guaranteed of a spot. If they could get themselves up to being a 75%+ goal kicker though it would be tough to leave them out.

Easier said then done though.
