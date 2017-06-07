Geoff wrote:
Agreed, but we also need to be coaching 2 or 3 others to cover for injuries.
If I were a player in the squad who's touch and go for a place in the starting 13 or even the 17, I would be putting hour after hour in to practicing goalkicking in the hope that it would help nail a spot.
I'm thinking guys like Escare, Powell, Marshall etc. If everyone is fit at the start of 2018 then those three may not be guaranteed of a spot. If they could get themselves up to being a 75%+ goal kicker though it would be tough to leave them out.
Easier said then done though.
