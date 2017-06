CobraCraig wrote: Marshall is right footed and a couple of his kicks on Saturday looked awful technique wise,I was actually suprised they travelled the distance they did.

We don't have one component kicker at the moment so to have a right footed and left footed one to alternate that are equally as good is unlikely. Just give the responsibility to one of em and go with them,we did the same with Matty Smith,I'm sure Williams can reach a similar standard.

I just don't understand why Williams isn't kicking full stop. His technique looks ok and he isn't going to get better by getting taken off kicking duty after one miss.Whoever is to kick for the rest of this year needs to be decided and they need to roll with it imo. If things got horrendously bad after 5 or 6 games then maybe have a rethink but we can't afford to keep swapping it about numerous times mid match.