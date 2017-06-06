Geoff wrote:
I'm not convinced that buying someone just for their kicking is the way to go, unless they're quality players as well, and there are few of those around. Plus, odds are with our luck they'd get injured! Rather bring in a specialist kicking coach to do a lot of work with a selected group of our players to bring them up to standard. I get the impression it's always been a very low priority up to now..."we'll have few lads try out the week before the season starts and see who's best"...
Someone persuade Andy Farrell to spend some time up here while it's their off season?
I agree,we haven't lost many games due to kicks and I don't think it's high on Wanes priority,Williams seems to have the best action and a decent length on his kicks,just make him practice and stick with him.
A goal kicking centre would be ideal but there is none around,the closest thing would be ratchford who isn't really a centre and wouldn't be a great improvement on the kicking side either.
