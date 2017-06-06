NickyKiss wrote: By a distance as well. It doesn't feel as though its cost is too many of the losses we've had but it is hurting us and making games far more difficult.



We need to recruit a specialist IMO. If that means making a tough decision and letting somebody go then so be it. We've been scratching around for over three seasons now.

I'm not convinced that buying someone just for their kicking is the way to go, unless they're quality players as well, and there are few of those around. Plus, odds are with our luck they'd get injured! Rather bring in a specialist kicking coach to do a lot of work with a selected group of our players to bring them up to standard. I get the impression it's always been a very low priority up to now..."we'll have few lads try out the week before the season starts and see who's best"...Someone persuade Andy Farrell to spend some time up here while it's their off season?