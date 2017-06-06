WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:32 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5180
MattyB wrote:

First thing above all others next season is the recruitment of a quality goal kicker.


Or the intensive training of a couple, perhaps. Bilko posted some stats on twitter today showing we ( as a team) have the worst kick success % of all SL teams.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:54 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 985
Location: God's little acre
KingRoss11 wrote:
Marshall or Davies to full back imo, Tierney isn't good enough and you fear every time a high bomb gets put up, attack is average but other two are miles better. Gildart and Burgess have to beon the left side because we need to start getting some combinations and we've seen how deadly that left side can be at the start of the season. Hopefully Gelling Bateman and Tomkins can make it for Warrington, imagine this team

Tomkins
Marshall
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Leuluai
Nuuasala
Mcilourm
Sutton
Bateman
Farrell
O'Loughlin

Tautai
Isa
Tomkins
Powell

That could be a realistic option for next week and even if Sam doesn't play we could put Davies there. I'm still confident we can get top 4 if we can reduce the injuries but this week is a must must win imo, lose that and top 4 gone imo

Exceptionally weak bench particularly with a front row that can't do decent minutes

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:08 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3399
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Exceptionally weak bench particularly with a front row that can't do decent minutes

Yes, because Flower and Clubb are missing. Give it a rest.
Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:18 am
KingRoss11 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 148
Location: Out and about in Wigan
[quote="Itchy Arsenal"]Exceptionally weak bench particularly with a front row that can't do decent minutes[/quote

You got any better ideas? I'll give Shaun Wane a ring in the morning and tell him to sign Andrew Fifta and Kenny Bromwich to beef up the pack

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:33 am
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 985
Location: God's little acre
[quote="KingRoss11"]
Wasn't having a dig just stating an opinion that even with a few back we still look stretched particularly in the front row.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:59 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20923
Location: WIGAN
Geoff wrote:
Or the intensive training of a couple, perhaps. Bilko posted some stats on twitter today showing we ( as a team) have the worst kick success % of all SL teams.


By a distance as well. It doesn't feel as though its cost is too many of the losses we've had but it is hurting us and making games far more difficult.

We need to recruit a specialist IMO. If that means making a tough decision and letting somebody go then so be it. We've been scratching around for over three seasons now.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:42 am
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5180
NickyKiss wrote:
By a distance as well. It doesn't feel as though its cost is too many of the losses we've had but it is hurting us and making games far more difficult.

We need to recruit a specialist IMO. If that means making a tough decision and letting somebody go then so be it. We've been scratching around for over three seasons now.


I'm not convinced that buying someone just for their kicking is the way to go, unless they're quality players as well, and there are few of those around. Plus, odds are with our luck they'd get injured! Rather bring in a specialist kicking coach to do a lot of work with a selected group of our players to bring them up to standard. I get the impression it's always been a very low priority up to now..."we'll have few lads try out the week before the season starts and see who's best"...

Someone persuade Andy Farrell to spend some time up here while it's their off season?
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

