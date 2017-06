KingRoss11 wrote:

Marshall or Davies to full back imo, Tierney isn't good enough and you fear every time a high bomb gets put up, attack is average but other two are miles better. Gildart and Burgess have to beon the left side because we need to start getting some combinations and we've seen how deadly that left side can be at the start of the season. Hopefully Gelling Bateman and Tomkins can make it for Warrington, imagine this team



Tomkins

Marshall

Gelling

Gildart

Burgess

Williams

Leuluai

Nuuasala

Mcilourm

Sutton

Bateman

Farrell

O'Loughlin



Tautai

Isa

Tomkins

Powell



That could be a realistic option for next week and even if Sam doesn't play we could put Davies there. I'm still confident we can get top 4 if we can reduce the injuries but this week is a must must win imo, lose that and top 4 gone imo