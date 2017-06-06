|
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for Thursday’s Betfred Super League clash with Leigh Centurions.
Oliver Gildart makes a welcome return to the Wigan squad after ten weeks out with a back injury.
Liam Farrell misses the game after receiving a one-match suspension for foul and abusive language to a match official in the game at Hull.
Sean O’Loughlin (hamstring) and Sam Powell (concussion) both also miss out meaning Josh Ganson and Romain Navarrete are drafted into the squad.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Gabe Fell, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Romain Navarrete, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins, Jack Wells & George Williams
Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:19 am
NSW
Free-scoring winger
I'd go
Davies ( safe under the high ball, good kick returner)
Marshall
Forsyth
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Lealuai
FPN
McIlorum
Sutton
Isa
Tomkins
Wells
Field
Ganson
Naverette
Tautai.
Fell and Tierney to miss out.
Attack to go down the left side with Joel, Williams, Gildart and Burgess.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!
Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:35 am
|
Agree with that Davies at full back.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:54 pm
|
As the weeks go by we are no nearer our first choice 17. Depressing beyond words.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:58 pm
|
Gildart back is a big plus, though.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:04 pm
|
moto748 wrote:
Gildart back is a big plus, though.
One step forward, two steps back IMO.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:57 pm
|
jinkin jimmy wrote:
moto748 wrote:
Gildart back is a big plus, though.
One step forward, two steps back IMO.
I have a feeling we may see all of Lockers, Powell, Bateman, Gelling and Tomkins return for the cup game. Would be a gamble but I can see it happening.
50/50 game this Thursday, if we can sneak it the outlook will suddenly look significantly brighter. If we can go into the Super 8s only four points behind we still have half a chance.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:51 pm
|
Salty
Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:58 pm
|
I've re-adjusted my expectations I'm afraid. Following the Cronulla win I thought we were on for a clean sweep. Didn't think Cas would perform as well as they are, still think Salford are batting above themselves.
I'm now more realistic, whilst it's still mathematically possible to get to OT, each week it feels that much further away.
First thing above all others next season is the recruitment of a quality goal kicker.
