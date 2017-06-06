WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan 19 for Leigh

Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:05 am
Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for Thursday’s Betfred Super League clash with Leigh Centurions.
Oliver Gildart makes a welcome return to the Wigan squad after ten weeks out with a back injury.

Liam Farrell misses the game after receiving a one-match suspension for foul and abusive language to a match official in the game at Hull.

Sean O’Loughlin (hamstring) and Sam Powell (concussion) both also miss out meaning Josh Ganson and Romain Navarrete are drafted into the squad.

Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Gabe Fell, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Romain Navarrete, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins, Jack Wells & George Williams


Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:19 am
I'd go

Davies ( safe under the high ball, good kick returner)
Marshall
Forsyth
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Lealuai
FPN
McIlorum
Sutton
Isa
Tomkins
Wells

Field
Ganson
Naverette
Tautai.

Fell and Tierney to miss out.

Attack to go down the left side with Joel, Williams, Gildart and Burgess.
Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:35 am
NSW wrote:
I'd go

Davies ( safe under the high ball, good kick returner)
Marshall
Forsyth
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Lealuai
FPN
McIlorum
Sutton
Isa
Tomkins
Wells

Field
Ganson
Naverette
Tautai.

Fell and Tierney to miss out.

Attack to go down the left side with Joel, Williams, Gildart and Burgess.


Agree with that Davies at full back.

Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:54 pm
As the weeks go by we are no nearer our first choice 17. Depressing beyond words.

Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:58 pm
Gildart back is a big plus, though.

Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:04 pm
moto748 wrote:
Gildart back is a big plus, though.

One step forward, two steps back IMO.

Re: Wigan 19 for Leigh

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:57 pm
jinkin jimmy wrote:
moto748 wrote:
Gildart back is a big plus, though.

One step forward, two steps back IMO.


I have a feeling we may see all of Lockers, Powell, Bateman, Gelling and Tomkins return for the cup game. Would be a gamble but I can see it happening.

50/50 game this Thursday, if we can sneak it the outlook will suddenly look significantly brighter. If we can go into the Super 8s only four points behind we still have half a chance.

