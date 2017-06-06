Wigan Warriors have today named the 19-man squad for Thursday’s Betfred Super League clash with Leigh Centurions.
Oliver Gildart makes a welcome return to the Wigan squad after ten weeks out with a back injury.
Liam Farrell misses the game after receiving a one-match suspension for foul and abusive language to a match official in the game at Hull.
Sean O’Loughlin (hamstring) and Sam Powell (concussion) both also miss out meaning Josh Ganson and Romain Navarrete are drafted into the squad.
Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
Joe Burgess, Tom Davies, Gabe Fell, Callum Field, Liam Forsyth, Josh Ganson, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Romain Navarrete, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins, Jack Wells & George Williams
