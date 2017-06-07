Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
The burger bar isn't great, its been a long standing complaint of mine about the one at the railway end, i've had cheeseburgers from there where the cheese is like a piece of cardboard and not even melted in anyway at all.
The sweet stall and beer tent are good though.
If you park in town, there's a blinding chippie as you cross the main road on the right heading towards the ground. I asked for a large fish with chips they got my order mixed up and offered me three fish by way of apology as i'd queued for ages. I declined as two fish with your chips are enough by anyone's standards.
Another food recommendation, decent chilli con carne and chips from a van next to the Boot Room PH opposite the ground excellent hangover fodder but not required after double fish and chips that would be pure greed.
I might change my name to Uncle Arbuckle