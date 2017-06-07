Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote: The burger bar isn't great, its been a long standing complaint of mine about the one at the railway end, i've had cheeseburgers from there where the cheese is like a piece of cardboard and not even melted in anyway at all.



The sweet stall and beer tent are good though.

If you park in town, there's a blinding chippie as you cross the main road on the right heading towards the ground. I asked for a large fish with chips they got my order mixed up and offered me three fish by way of apology as i'd queued for ages. I declined as two fish with your chips are enough by anyone's standards.Another food recommendation, decent chilli con carne and chips from a van next to the Boot Room PH opposite the ground excellent hangover fodder but not required after double fish and chips that would be pure greed.I might change my name to Uncle Arbuckle