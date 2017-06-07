Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm Posts: 5563 Location: Warrington
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
The burger bar isn't great, its been a long standing complaint of mine about the one at the railway end, i've had cheeseburgers from there where the cheese is like a piece of cardboard and not even melted in anyway at all.
The sweet stall and beer tent are good though.
The sweet stall hasn't been there the last few times I've been, big disappointment.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.