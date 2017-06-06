|
sally cinnamon wrote:
Arsenal fans have been doing this for Wenger for years, this is hardly drastic action.
How about next time there's a home game on boycott it and instead turn up to Widnes or Saints and do the demonstration there, and show the club that you will spend your money in the turnstiles of another club rather than watch Warrington.
That will get the board to listen and I guarantee rapid action would be taken.
really why not stay at home instead of giving your hard earned to another club,,or better still go to pub,watch a film,go for a meal,spend the time making love,take the dog for a walk,clean the car,do the garden,ask your boss for a bit of overtime,,all of which are far better than watching the tripe this bunch have served up this season
Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:57 pm
Gave my season ticket to the dog, he was not impressed just went and chewed on his bone instead.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:59 pm
There is a local lad who would keep this side up as bad as they are at the moment - Iestyn Harris - give him a ring - quality player and able coach.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:19 pm
Iestyn Harris is from Oldham so if that's classed as local what about Kevin Sinfield?
People seem reluctant to accept that Brian McDermott is a great coach despite winning two Grand Finals at a time when TS's Warrington were the dominant team in the league, so if it wasn't down to McDermott who was the mastermind behind Leeds success?
Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:29 pm
Have you not been reading? It's because Tone is a bottler
Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:48 am
If you lose on Sunday, don't turn against your players or coaches, cut and paste any of the following from the Redvee forum:
Incompetent ref, touch judge, in-goal judge.
Smell from the local malt kilns.
Small pitch.
Archaic ground and toilets.
State of burger bar.
State of toilets.
Cas cheating by playing McMeeken when they promised they wouldn't.
Powell moaning about RFL and player welfare.
If you win, keep the faith and get behind your club, you still have good players and a good coach and lots of cash.
Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:48 am
Logger wrote:
If you lose on Sunday, don't turn against your players or coaches, cut and paste any of the following from the Redvee forum:
Incompetent ref, touch judge, in-goal judge.
Smell from the local malt kilns.
Small pitch.
Archaic ground and toilets.
State of burger bar.
State of toilets.
Cas cheating by playing McMeeken when they promised they wouldn't.
Powell moaning about RFL and player welfare.
If you win, keep the faith and get behind your club, you still have good players and a good coach and lots of cash.
The burger bar isn't great, its been a long standing complaint of mine about the one at the railway end, i've had cheeseburgers from there where the cheese is like a piece of cardboard and not even melted in anyway at all.
The sweet stall and beer tent are good though.
Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:51 pm
Harris.Dont take the pxxx.Was heavily involved with club at time,he was given a nurse maid for everything he did and he still shxt on the club.
Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:05 pm
les boyd he loves the club us older fans worshipped him,,with him in charge if we were to go down we`d go down fighting
Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:20 pm
lets just put Des Drummond in charge and be done with it !
