Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:55 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
Arsenal fans have been doing this for Wenger for years, this is hardly drastic action.

How about next time there's a home game on boycott it and instead turn up to Widnes or Saints and do the demonstration there, and show the club that you will spend your money in the turnstiles of another club rather than watch Warrington.

That will get the board to listen and I guarantee rapid action would be taken.

really why not stay at home instead of giving your hard earned to another club,,or better still go to pub,watch a film,go for a meal,spend the time making love,take the dog for a walk,clean the car,do the garden,ask your boss for a bit of overtime,,all of which are far better than watching the tripe this bunch have served up this season

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:57 pm
Gave my season ticket to the dog, he was not impressed just went and chewed on his bone instead.

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:59 pm
There is a local lad who would keep this side up as bad as they are at the moment - Iestyn Harris - give him a ring - quality player and able coach.
