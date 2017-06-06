WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Drastic action

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:38 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8661
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
LOL


Is that Tony's reaction to reading that we expect the executive to sack him.

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:33 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6586
Location: Home sweet home
moving on... wrote:
Reports that the Wire faithful have had enough!

Smith out banners have been created for Sunday apparently and also a plane trailing a smith out banner has been hired.

I find it hard to believe but I think an inevitable loss on Sunday and To lose to Wigan in the cup will see the fans well and truly turn. Talks of sit in protests and season tickets on the pitch have also be doing the rounds.

Sad to see our club come to this after what was supposed to be our glory years :THINK:

IMO Smith only has himself to blame at present.

went to tescos earlier and i seen a disgruntled fan nailing his season ticket to the wall..on my way out some swine pinched the nail..

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:47 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11457
Location: blackpool tower circus
silvertail-wolf wrote:
Sign Benji Marshall!

Or Richard Marshall. :IDEA:

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:32 pm
runningman29
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1386
Location: Warrington
sir adrian morley wrote:
went to tescos earlier and i seen a disgruntled fan nailing his season ticket to the wall..on my way out some swine pinched the nail..
Ha.They'll be a few more floating in the Mersey come Sunday should the inevitable happen.

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:17 pm
100% Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3553
Location: The Gig In The Sky
morleys_deckchair wrote:
that would make a great banner.... in 60 foot high letters.. it could be one of those ones that gets passed over the fans heads prior to a game on a huge flag.

:lol:
[URL=//www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]//www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:06 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 572
I thought drastic action would be passing accuracy and speed lessons and catching the ball then once accomplished that move up to catching the ball whilst running

Not really a fan of the banner and sit ins Just not what I like to see in football and also rugby . First priority is we win I think 80min of wire fans cheering the team on demanding more from them would have a better effect on the team and performance than a plane flying over!!

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:19 pm
matt_wire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 385
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
Duplicate post.
Last edited by matt_wire on Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:22 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:21 pm
matt_wire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 385
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
... 80min of wire fans cheering the team on demanding more from them would have a better effect on the team and performance than a plane flying over!!

Haven't we been doing this all season so far - waiting for it to 'click' and the monkey of plain old 'poor form' to drop from our backs? Theres an incredulity about us, surely we're not just a genuinely rubbish team? Something's got to give?

Haven't you heard the sheer relief when we've actually won a game this year? The joy when we beat Leeds and Saints? We're all desperate for the team to turn that corner but it's JUST. NOT. HAPPENING. It's not just poor form. Not just a 'monkey'. We're loving terrible, and standing there and applauding hasn't got us anywhere thus far. You applaud that tripe, you're aplauding terrible coaching and leadership too.

You can only cheer mediocrity and ineptitude so long. It's not the taking part that counts. Enough.

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:43 pm
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14060
Location: NFL playoffs
moving on... wrote:
Reports that the Wire faithful have had enough!

Smith out banners have been created for Sunday apparently and also a plane trailing a smith out banner has been hired.


Arsenal fans have been doing this for Wenger for years, this is hardly drastic action.

How about next time there's a home game on boycott it and instead turn up to Widnes or Saints and do the demonstration there, and show the club that you will spend your money in the turnstiles of another club rather than watch Warrington.

That will get the board to listen and I guarantee rapid action would be taken.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
