Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:38 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8660
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
LOL


Is that Tony's reaction to reading that we expect the executive to sack him.

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:33 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6586
Location: Home sweet home
moving on... wrote:
Reports that the Wire faithful have had enough!

Smith out banners have been created for Sunday apparently and also a plane trailing a smith out banner has been hired.

I find it hard to believe but I think an inevitable loss on Sunday and To lose to Wigan in the cup will see the fans well and truly turn. Talks of sit in protests and season tickets on the pitch have also be doing the rounds.

Sad to see our club come to this after what was supposed to be our glory years :THINK:

IMO Smith only has himself to blame at present.

went to tescos earlier and i seen a disgruntled fan nailing his season ticket to the wall..on my way out some swine pinched the nail..

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:47 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11455
Location: blackpool tower circus
silvertail-wolf wrote:
Sign Benji Marshall!

Or Richard Marshall. :IDEA:
