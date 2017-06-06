moving on... wrote:

Reports that the Wire faithful have had enough!Smith out banners have been created for Sunday apparently and also a plane trailing a smith out banner has been hired.I find it hard to believe but I think an inevitable loss on Sunday and To lose to Wigan in the cup will see the fans well and truly turn. Talks of sit in protests and season tickets on the pitch have also be doing the rounds.Sad to see our club come to this after what was supposed to be our glory yearsIMO Smith only has himself to blame at present.