Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:38 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1264
Reports that the Wire faithful have had enough!

Smith out banners have been created for Sunday apparently and also a plane trailing a smith out banner has been hired.

I find it hard to believe but I think an inevitable loss on Sunday and To lose to Wigan in the cup will see the fans well and truly turn. Talks of sit in protests and season tickets on the pitch have also be doing the rounds.

Sad to see our club come to this after what was supposed to be our glory years :THINK:

IMO Smith only has himself to blame at present.
Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:03 am
zzhead Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2016 8:03 am
Posts: 39
No much news coming out of the club at the moment, his departure could be imminent.

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:18 am
The All New Chester Wire User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16347
LOL

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:21 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1264
To be honest I think the biggest reason so many people are Pee'd off is the lack off communication from the club. All it takes is a bit of decency. An open letter saying "Yeah you know what? we're cack and we're sorry. no one deserves the shirt and the minute and we all need a long hard look in the mirror."

I'm sick of the club pinning the blame on something else. That's what kids do. "It's not my fault it's..." "Well this happened so..."

They're all adults. Someone accept responsibility. If Tony did that I'd respect him more at this moment in time.
Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:25 am
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 754
Location: Purgatory
It's no wonder this is happening after Hill said it's only 5% of the fans that are moaning. I don't blame people for making the club know it may be slightly more than that.
Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:26 pm
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8742
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
LOL

that would make a great banner.... in 60 foot high letters.. it could be one of those ones that gets passed over the fans heads prior to a game on a huge flag.
Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:59 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 191
Location: Dubai
zzhead wrote:
No much news coming out of the club at the moment, his departure could be imminent.


Most sporting teams' owners publicly back the coach the week before they fire them. The fact that our club hasn't suggests that nothing is on the cards. I'm very disappointed that not even the PR team, let alone the CEO / Chairman, has sent out some form of media communication allaying people's fears and acknowledging there's work to be done. It's just been left to Smith, which infuriates fans further.

Most teams (even from lesser clubs) have gone public to apologise for single unacceptable performances in the past. We seem to be unable to front up to the paying public even after 3 huge losses during our worst season in 15 years.

Apathy = slow road to failure. I'm not holding my breath for a change in coaching structure.

Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:08 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 773
Location: Warrington
Re: Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:20 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35291
Location: "The cuss i will?"
easyWire wrote:
Most sporting teams' owners publicly back the coach the week before they fire them. The fact that our club hasn't suggests that nothing is on the cards. I'm very disappointed that not even the PR team, let alone the CEO / Chairman, has sent out some form of media communication allaying people's fears and acknowledging there's work to be done. It's just been left to Smith, which infuriates fans further.

Most teams (even from lesser clubs) have gone public to apologise for single unacceptable performances in the past. We seem to be unable to front up to the paying public even after 3 huge losses during our worst season in 15 years.

Apathy = slow road to failure. I'm not holding my breath for a change in coaching structure.



