zzhead wrote: No much news coming out of the club at the moment, his departure could be imminent.

Most sporting teams' owners publicly back the coach the week before they fire them. The fact that our club hasn't suggests that nothing is on the cards. I'm very disappointed that not even the PR team, let alone the CEO / Chairman, has sent out some form of media communication allaying people's fears and acknowledging there's work to be done. It's just been left to Smith, which infuriates fans further.Most teams (even from lesser clubs) have gone public to apologise for single unacceptable performances in the past. We seem to be unable to front up to the paying public even after 3 huge losses during our worst season in 15 years.Apathy = slow road to failure. I'm not holding my breath for a change in coaching structure.