To be honest I think the biggest reason so many people are Pee'd off is the lack off communication from the club. All it takes is a bit of decency. An open letter saying "Yeah you know what? we're cack and we're sorry. no one deserves the shirt and the minute and we all need a long hard look in the mirror."



I'm sick of the club pinning the blame on something else. That's what kids do. "It's not my fault it's..." "Well this happened so..."



They're all adults. Someone accept responsibility. If Tony did that I'd respect him more at this moment in time.