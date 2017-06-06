WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Drastic action

Drastic action

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:38 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1262
Reports that the Wire faithful have had enough!

Smith out banners have been created for Sunday apparently and also a plane trailing a smith out banner has been hired.

I find it hard to believe but I think an inevitable loss on Sunday and To lose to Wigan in the cup will see the fans well and truly turn. Talks of sit in protests and season tickets on the pitch have also be doing the rounds.

Sad to see our club come to this after what was supposed to be our glory years :THINK:

IMO Smith only has himself to blame at present.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

