We have ....
Crooks *suspended*
AJ *suspended* & injured/Op
Tonga - injured (majority of season)
Vea - injured
Hock - injured/Op
Higham - injured (majority of season)
Clare - injured (since pre season)
Green - inured ? I heard Or is he just out of favour ?
So that is 8 at my count from a squad of 28 or 26 with 2 players loaned out ?
Shaun Whine will still have Internationals on the pitch, we will have none !
