Thursdays ref

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:32 pm
Ste100Centurions
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1555
We have ....

Crooks *suspended*
AJ *suspended* & injured/Op
Tonga - injured (majority of season)
Vea - injured
Hock - injured/Op
Higham - injured (majority of season)
Clare - injured (since pre season)
Green - inured ? I heard Or is he just out of favour ?

So that is 8 at my count from a squad of 28 or 26 with 2 players loaned out ?

Shaun Whine will still have Internationals on the pitch, we will have none !

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:40 pm
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7360
Aren't both our hookers internationals?
get leigh outta wigan

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:44 pm
Ste100Centurions
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1555
glow wrote:
Aren't both our hookers internationals?

Ah yes, Hood & Pellisier .....

but also Scotland & France, not Aus, NZ or Eng.
