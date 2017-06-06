WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thursdays ref

Thursdays ref

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:25 am
propforward 2338
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 562
R. Hicks ref v Wigan

Re: Thursdays ref

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:02 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11455
Location: blackpool tower circus
There will be somebody not happy.

Re: Thursdays ref

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:09 pm
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9451
Location: Deep in Leytherland
charlie caroli wrote:
There will be somebody not happy.


Surely, you don't mean Starbug? :wink:

On a positive note, Hicks was ref, and Child video ref in our first two televised Middle 8 victories against HKR and Salford, last season! Perhaps a good omen?

Re: Thursdays ref

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:45 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11455
Location: blackpool tower circus
Alan wrote:
Surely, you don't mean Starbug? :wink:

On a positive note, Hicks was ref, and Child video ref in our first two televised Middle 8 victories against HKR and Salford, last season! Perhaps a good omen?

Alan, I really do think we have a very good chance and Thursday, and I think we will beat Wigan, pity it will be against a young side, though I admit we will have our injuries.
As for the Ref?I never criticise Refs, they always judge a game on their opinions,and are always in a no win situation,whatever decision they make earns the wrath of one set of Fans.Cmon you Leythers. :thumb:

