Alan wrote:
Surely, you don't mean Starbug?
On a positive note, Hicks was ref, and Child video ref in our first two televised Middle 8 victories against HKR and Salford, last season! Perhaps a good omen?
Alan, I really do think we have a very good chance and Thursday, and I think we will beat Wigan, pity it will be against a young side, though I admit we will have our injuries.
As for the Ref?I never criticise Refs, they always judge a game on their opinions,and are always in a no win situation,whatever decision they make earns the wrath of one set of Fans.Cmon you Leythers.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Brian Wood, brooklands tap room, glow, gunners guns13, Jboyleigh, Lilfatman, lummy, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, RoyBoy29, scrum, Tricky2309, Twitch, westleighjim, Yahoo [Bot] and 200 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
|