Re: Hock and Higham

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:16 pm
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I agree Leythlg .....

& Jon_t, apologies, I was in a flippant mood rather than trying to be rude, much of what you say is true, however cutting the ticket prices would not IMO result in massive increases in attendance.


No Worries Pal ,I am just losing heart with the game at the moment, seen the situation we are in all too often at Leigh ,High hopes early in the season turning to disappointment towards the end .I just hope we are not the team in that Million Pound game if its at HKR ,as I can see them coming straight back up at the cost of one of the bottom 4 in Super League and at the moment ,if we don't sort things it could be us . Too many of the players that were going to give us Sl success have spent most of the season sat in the stands :( My Sister will be there tomorrow she goes to every game ,every year with others from the family ,so I will be represented if I can't make it :)
Re: Hock and Higham

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:39 pm
Same HKR who beat Bradford by 1 and drew with Fev in last 2 games??
Re: Hock and Higham

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:44 pm
reffy wrote:
Excellent post John, the highlighted bit is the major problem the game is getting predictable and boring.


totally agree...
Re: Hock and Higham

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 10:08 pm
Tipster Ste wrote:
Same HKR who beat Bradford by 1 and drew with Fev in last 2 games??


Either of those three teams would beat Wire at present. Still a few twists and turns left before the 8's.

Sixteen players I recall out for one reason or another last season at one point.Wasn't the case come the 8's.
Re: Hock and Higham

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:27 am
atomic wrote:
Either of those three teams would beat Wire at present. Still a few twists and turns left before the 8's.

Sixteen players I recall out for one reason or another last season at one point.Wasn't the case come the 8's.


Spot on, think we learned a lot of lessons from the season previous where we burned out - see a similar pattern this season
Re: Hock and Higham

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:45 am
atomic wrote:
Either of those three teams would beat Wire at present. Still a few twists and turns left before the 8's.

Sixteen players I recall out for one reason or another last season at one point.Wasn't the case come the 8's.


Wire would and will put 40 on all 3 teams...
Re: Hock and Higham

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:58 am
jon_t wrote:
I just hope we are not the team in that Million Pound game if its at HKR ,as I can see them coming straight back up at the cost of one of the bottom 4 in Super League and at the moment ,if we don't sort things it could be us . Too many of the players that were going to give us Sl success have spent most of the season sat in the stands

That's a good enough reason for you to be where you are, when Hull KR knocked you out of the cup like them you were suffering from injuries but maybe their injured players' were not as influential as yours were, if you can get most of your players back in time for the middle 8s' then there's no reason why you should be worried about any of the championship clubs or the other 3 SL for that matter.
