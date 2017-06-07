Ste100Centurions wrote: I agree Leythlg .....



& Jon_t, apologies, I was in a flippant mood rather than trying to be rude, much of what you say is true, however cutting the ticket prices would not IMO result in massive increases in attendance.

No Worries Pal ,I am just losing heart with the game at the moment, seen the situation we are in all too often at Leigh ,High hopes early in the season turning to disappointment towards the end .I just hope we are not the team in that Million Pound game if its at HKR ,as I can see them coming straight back up at the cost of one of the bottom 4 in Super League and at the moment ,if we don't sort things it could be us . Too many of the players that were going to give us Sl success have spent most of the season sat in the standsMy Sister will be there tomorrow she goes to every game ,every year with others from the family ,so I will be represented if I can't make it