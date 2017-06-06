Does anyone know when Hock and Higham will be playing again, ive not kept up with things recently ,what are the injuries? It seems Leigh are missing so many key players. Early in the season Hock was firing and people talking England call up ,but he soon faded and Mickey has got to be a great loss for most of the season being out injured? Why do Injuries take so long to get over in the modern game? if someone pulls a muscle they now seem to be out almost indefinitely. I never remember Streety being out for many games and no one took a bang as much as him.Also I look at the ticket prices for Leigh V Wigan and I do think prices are going too high £25 for a Thursday night match, If a family goes, its just too expensive ,no wonder most Super League Stadiums are less than half full.Thanks for replying if you do