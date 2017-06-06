WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hock and Higham



Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:14 am
jon_t User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Oct 27, 2002 3:00 pm
Posts: 268
Location: stuck in warrington
Does anyone know when Hock and Higham will be playing again, ive not kept up with things recently ,what are the injuries? It seems Leigh are missing so many key players. Early in the season Hock was firing and people talking England call up ,but he soon faded and Mickey has got to be a great loss for most of the season being out injured? Why do Injuries take so long to get over in the modern game? if someone pulls a muscle they now seem to be out almost indefinitely. I never remember Streety being out for many games and no one took a bang as much as him.
Also I look at the ticket prices for Leigh V Wigan and I do think prices are going too high £25 for a Thursday night match, If a family goes, its just too expensive ,no wonder most Super League Stadiums are less than half full.
Thanks for replying if you do :)
WARRINGTON BASED WESTLEYTHER
"GET SOME DUMPLIN'S IN YA LOBBY"

Re: Hock and Higham

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:59 am
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 7
Micky was 6 weeks about 2 weeks ago , hock had a knee opp i think 3 weeks i was told

Re: Hock and Higham

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:15 am
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 562
Genehunt wrote:
Micky was 6 weeks about 2 weeks ago , hock had a knee opp i think 3 weeks i was told

How long for Clare ,we badly need his pace

Re: Hock and Higham

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:20 am
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2525
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
All due back for the 8's.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Hock and Higham

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:09 am
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1640
Location: Landan
Would be surprised to see Clare play this season. Saw a tweet from him saying he thinks he'll be playing July, but his surgeon thinks it will be in October. Can't imagine we'd risk a player who's been out for so long in the play offs, that's why we signed Naughton.

Re: Hock and Higham

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:06 pm
jon_t User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Oct 27, 2002 3:00 pm
Posts: 268
Location: stuck in warrington
Thanks I think we will need them in the middle 8s,that could be a tough comp this year with possibilities of Wire being in there ,Widnes, etc I don't think anyone would want to go to HKR for the Million pound game -lets hope we finish 9th or 10th so we get the extra home game ,otherwise it could be us in that million pound game :cry:
I also notice very little updates on the main centurion site on injured player, why can't a weekly update be sent out ,so we all know where the team is at. I didn't know Hock has had an op as ive seen nothing in the press or on the clubs website saying that,why do these things not get made public?an update once a week would be great .
Cheers John
WARRINGTON BASED WESTLEYTHER
"GET SOME DUMPLIN'S IN YA LOBBY"

