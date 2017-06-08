WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds 4/9....

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 5:50 pm
Upanunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 207
I've checked out the Shudds predictions for most of this season and I think there is a biased undercurrent running there of a similar magnitude to home team bias.
I read their predictions for this game yesterday, only 4 had posted but I was so amazed that 2 of the 4 had picked Wakey, I nearly made a thread about it....lol
Yeah, 2 out of 4, that's a 50%, unheard of, its usually 20 to 1, dunno what it is now but you can really tell who was putting a bit of nouse in to their predictions, up to last night I could count them on 2 fingers.

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:08 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1357
upthecats wrote:
We have been the best backed in the last couple of days in this betting market.

I merely started the thread because as 1) a Wakey fan and 2) someone who's been into betting all my life it interested me the way the bookies priced up the match...

[color=#FF0000]For me it really is a 50call/50 [/color]...it's pointless pointing to Leeds record over us for the last decade and beyond because purely and simply over that period of time they were a far better team than us...are they now? They finished below us last season and are only above us on points difference...

Don't fall into the trap that the bookies are always right and they always win because they don't...this type of market is where professional gamblers make money...doing it professionally is all about value...if you look at a sporting event, horse race, whatever and you think the bookie has their percentages wrong then that's where you make it pay...we may well lose this game but overall, backing instances like this will see you in front in the long run...

Using Paddy Power as the example as they were the ones who went 4/9...the game obviously has three available outcomes and their rugby league experts will decide what percentage of chance each outcome has...in reality it should be worked out to a 100% book but obviously isn't otherwise they would go bankrupt...

So their odds are...

Leeds 4/9 - 69.2%
Wakefield 13/8 - 38.1%
Draw 20/1 - 4.8%

So basically PP think there's a near 70% chance that Leeds will win the game...if like me you think it's 50/50 at worst then Leeds at 4/9 are terrible value and Wakey would definitely be worth a few quid!


spot on mate
