I've checked out the Shudds predictions for most of this season and I think there is a biased undercurrent running there of a similar magnitude to home team bias.

I read their predictions for this game yesterday, only 4 had posted but I was so amazed that 2 of the 4 had picked Wakey, I nearly made a thread about it....lol

Yeah, 2 out of 4, that's a 50%, unheard of, its usually 20 to 1, dunno what it is now but you can really tell who was putting a bit of nouse in to their predictions, up to last night I could count them on 2 fingers.