Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:24 am
I really don't get why people are so bothered.

You'd have to have Leeds as favourites for this game for numerous reasons.

For starters our record at BV against them is truly appalling - 4 wins in 25 years or something like that.

This is also the business end of the season where clubs find a new gear for the play offs and top four placings. Leeds are old hands at this, we are virtually in uncharted territory.

Leeds derailed us more or less at this point last year. Sure we are better this year but so are they.

Lets not get carried away, from now on going down by 20 points in 20 minutes or playing as badly as we did against Hudds in the first half will see us well and truly spanked. We need to make a step up now and Saturday is the first big test. Nothing less than 100% will do, it won't guarantee a win but so long as we are competitive I think most fans will be happy. Anything less and it's last season all over again which would be a massive shame - but hugely typical of the past four or five seasons.

So as a betting man it's a Leeds win by 12+ for me - as a fan, well that's something different 8)
Wed Jun 07, 2017 1:29 pm
Spookdownunder wrote:
As a team sitting equal third in the league and one that looks genuine semi final contenders ... super league not challenge cup... I would be looking to put Leeds away on Saturday and taking their place i a clear third in the league... that said... they and Cas are the only teams to easily get past us so far this season...

The most important match is the next one which happens to be Leeds, they're not 3rd in the table for nothing, there's no point in resting players only to lose to Salford in the cup who'll be just as hard if not harder to beat after last week game.

Why lessen our chances of consolidating our top 4 place with a win over Leeds and going above them at the expense of maybe knocking over Salford again, matter of choice I suppose a step nearer Wembley perhaps, or 2 more valuable points towards the play off's.

As regards to the odds apart from the gamblers who gives a toss whose favourite, it won't change a thing come 6pm on Saturday.

Wed Jun 07, 2017 3:20 pm
I don't like resting players or sacrificing games for some other match. You tend to lose momentum. You just have to risk the injuries. If you get a shed load like last year it's just tough luck, but you didn't die wishing. With confidence and team spirit as it is, change nothing I say

Wed Jun 07, 2017 9:55 pm
upthecats wrote:
The Cup angle is a valid one...I still think it's not much more than a 50/50 though and if anything I'd have thought we'd be slight favourites...home advantage...a stronger 17 that has just gone and turned over the 2nd place team on their own patch and on a 7 match winning run...I also think there will be added motivation amongst the group with how we performed at Headingley...

It's an interesting argument as to which is the more important game, this or Salford on Thursday...I'd go with this one...

There's a fair chance there will be quite a few 'part time' fans turn out for this...despite being not as good these days Leeds are still a major draw, and scalp...if we play like we have been and beat Leeds it could do wonders for the remaining 3 home games in the regular season...all three attractive names and all potential decent crowds if we keep the momentum up...plus we would be going to Salford off the back of 8 straight wins...

Strongest available 17 and all out for the win for me!



Some fair points but the fact is They dicked us at Headingley and in the SL era they have consistently drubbed us. I'd expect em to be favourites. That said we're only getting 4 on the handicap which isn't a great deal.
'That is why no amount of cajolery, and no attempts at ethical or social seduction, can eradicate from my heart a deep burning hatred for the Tory Party.... So far as I am concerned they are lower than vermin'

Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:30 am
Vasty, best post you have ever made, it is well reasoned and accurate , it just goes to prove that a leopard can change its spots

Thu Jun 08, 2017 6:51 am
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Vasty, best post you have ever made, it is well reasoned and accurate , it just goes to prove that a leopard can change its spots


Maybe you could try next then? :wink:
TRINITY Wildcats.
