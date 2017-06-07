WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds 4/9....

Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:24 am
I really don't get why people are so bothered.

You'd have to have Leeds as favourites for this game for numerous reasons.

For starters our record at BV against them is truly appalling - 4 wins in 25 years or something like that.

This is also the business end of the season where clubs find a new gear for the play offs and top four placings. Leeds are old hands at this, we are virtually in uncharted territory.

Leeds derailed us more or less at this point last year. Sure we are better this year but so are they.

Lets not get carried away, from now on going down by 20 points in 20 minutes or playing as badly as we did against Hudds in the first half will see us well and truly spanked. We need to make a step up now and Saturday is the first big test. Nothing less than 100% will do, it won't guarantee a win but so long as we are competitive I think most fans will be happy. Anything less and it's last season all over again which would be a massive shame - but hugely typical of the past four or five seasons.

So as a betting man it's a Leeds win by 12+ for me - as a fan, well that's something different 8)
