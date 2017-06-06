+4 ain't much, that's virtually evens, which on the face of it seems a little generous to Leeds
I'd say evens is a fair guestimate for the casual follower of RL, but as already mentioned, odds calculations aren't based on anything tangible, its a simple reaction/response to betting patterns.
If the game really is just a few points one way or the other, this is a game we ought to expect to win on the back of home advantage, though it doesn't always go like that.
I'm not sure how much influence team selection will have from Wakey's perspective, unless Chester puts in 6 kids.
If we can't beat Leeds with a similar team to last week, I don't think we would beat them with all the 1st choices, all the players seem to be stepping up no matter what.
Personally, I'd back us at sheddingly too, based on the current performance of both teams.
I think the real unknown here for a change, is Leeds, we know what Wakey are gonna do