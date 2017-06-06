WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds 4/9....

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Leeds 4/9....

 
Post a reply

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:44 pm
4foxsake Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 247
I wouldn't be prioritising the cup game over the league game, just focus on keeping this run going, momentum in rugby is a fickle thing and I'd like to see it stay with us for as long as possible!

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:00 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9224
Location: wakefield
It's also to do with the bets. If someone places a lot of money on Leeds the odds will swing to show them as favourites to make sure the bookies don't lose.
If they are so low I assume we are high?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:02 pm
Yosemite Sam Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 10, 2013 4:33 pm
Posts: 395
How can too joint 3rd teams (points difference not withstanding) be anything other than even money. Sometimes odds baffle me unless is based on historical outcomes which shouldn't be considered when its a different season and certainly a very new look Trinity

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:19 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8064
Yosemite Sam wrote:
How can too joint 3rd teams (points difference not withstanding) be anything other than even money. Sometimes odds baffle me unless is based on historical outcomes which shouldn't be considered when its a different season and certainly a very new look Trinity


IF someone has already lumped on Leeds to win, the bookies will improve the odds on Trinity to try and "balance their books (less their "margin").
The same would apply if they take big money on Wakefield.

If both clubs field their strongest available teams, it looks like a decent bet for anyone having a punt on Trin bu, we'll have to wait and see what Chester (and Mcdermott) do with their team selections.

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:45 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3152
Location: Dewsbury
The Cup angle is a valid one...I still think it's not much more than a 50/50 though and if anything I'd have thought we'd be slight favourites...home advantage...a stronger 17 that has just gone and turned over the 2nd place team on their own patch and on a 7 match winning run...I also think there will be added motivation amongst the group with how we performed at Headingley...

It's an interesting argument as to which is the more important game, this or Salford on Thursday...I'd go with this one...

There's a fair chance there will be quite a few 'part time' fans turn out for this...despite being not as good these days Leeds are still a major draw, and scalp...if we play like we have been and beat Leeds it could do wonders for the remaining 3 home games in the regular season...all three attractive names and all potential decent crowds if we keep the momentum up...plus we would be going to Salford off the back of 8 straight wins...

Strongest available 17 and all out for the win for me!
Image

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:47 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1487
Location: The world is my oyster!
Your biggest match is always your next one.
Image
//flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:48 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9224
Location: wakefield
On paper losing Miller is a big loss to us.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:49 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11164
Location: The City of Wakefield
We are +4 with Bet365.
Fine by me, we seem to thrive on the underdogs tag. 8)
TRINITY Wildcats.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, allezcas, beamer, bellycouldtackle, captaincaveman, exiledcat, FIL, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, KevW60349, Mr Bliss, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Red, White and Blue, RWB, sandcat20, thebeagle, upthecats, vastman, wakeytrin, Wildthing and 257 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,9402,01476,0194,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM