The Cup angle is a valid one...I still think it's not much more than a 50/50 though and if anything I'd have thought we'd be slight favourites...home advantage...a stronger 17 that has just gone and turned over the 2nd place team on their own patch and on a 7 match winning run...I also think there will be added motivation amongst the group with how we performed at Headingley...



It's an interesting argument as to which is the more important game, this or Salford on Thursday...I'd go with this one...



There's a fair chance there will be quite a few 'part time' fans turn out for this...despite being not as good these days Leeds are still a major draw, and scalp...if we play like we have been and beat Leeds it could do wonders for the remaining 3 home games in the regular season...all three attractive names and all potential decent crowds if we keep the momentum up...plus we would be going to Salford off the back of 8 straight wins...



Strongest available 17 and all out for the win for me!